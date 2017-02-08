KPDNKK officers check hardware shops for paintbrushes made from pig bristles

KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) Sarawak enforcement officers yesterday descended on hardware shops across the state following reports that unlabelled paintbrushes made from pig bristles were sold in the state.

State KPDNKK chief enforcement officer Abd Hafidz A Rahim disclosed this to reporters after leading an operation to inspect hardware shops here yesterday.

Similar operations on 13 premises were also carried out across the state,.

“We are targeting places like hardware shops, and based on what we found today (yesterday), we suspect some brushes are indeed made from pig bristles,” he said.

Abd Hafidz pointed out that under Trade Descriptions Act 2013, goods made from parts of pigs or dogs can be sold as long as they are displayed separately from other items and labelled ‘Made of Pig’ or ‘Made of Dog’ or any label that has the same message.

He said the labels must be visible and written or printed in a font size not less than 10mm and written in the national language besides other languages.

“That way, consumers who are Muslims or others who cannot touch pigs or dogs can stay away from there,” said Abd Hafidz, adding that the order applies to other items such as shoes made from pig skin.

If found guilty, individuals can be fined up to RM 100,000 or jailed not more than three years or both while companies can be fined up to RM250,000.

“All the samples we collect will be sent to the Chemistry Department for testing,” he said.

Abd Hafidz said they also received reports that some paintbrushes bear the halal logo on them.

“The halal logo is not issued by Jakim or any other party for things like brushes. This will further confuse consumers. There might be brushes made of pig bristles and carrying the halal logo. This is wrong. We take this seriously.”

When queried, Abd Hafidz said the enforcement team will also be looking into other kinds of brushes used in cosmetics and art.