Maritime training for MMEA officers, personnel in Japan — Ahmad Puzi

LANGKAWI: Officials and personnel of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will undergo training in Japan through a collaboration with the country, said its director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Seri Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar yesterday.

He said the training programme was yet another collaborative effort arising from the close ties between Malaysia and Japan since the MMEA was set up more than 10 years ago.

“In the early stages in 2007, we received a gift — 40m long ship — from Japan which was named KM Marlin and used as a training ship,” he told Bernama here.

He said Japan would give MMEA two bigger ships this year – 90m long ships — as well as a simulator for crew training, to be placed at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (Amsas) in Gebeng, Pahang.

“We have also been allocated about RM30 million to upgrade these ships and bring our crew to Japan for training there … everything to be paid for by the Japanese government,” he said.

Ahmad Puzi said the new ships from Japan would strengthen the MMEA’s position and it was also waiting for the delivery of six more ships built by local companies, and due to be completed this year. He said the ships being built comprised three New Generation Patrol Craft (NGPC) boats, and three Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ships, all amounting to RM1.3 billion. — Bernama