Northern Territory in last eight of women’s LBR

MIRI: Northern Territory defeated Sabah Sports School 2-0 in Bintulu recently to qualify for the quarter-finals of Women’s Liga Bola Sepak Rakyat (LBR).

The team will be up against Batang Padang from Perak in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.

In earlier matches the Miri-based team had beaten Samarahan 3-1 but lost 1-3 to Sibu.

Coach Hakimi Man told The Borneo Post yesterday that most of the players are from Miri and were previously more active in futsal.

“In the beginning it is tough for them to play on the field but from consistent training they begin to show compatibility and understand their respective roles while on the field,” he said.

While happy that his players have improved Hakimi acknowledged that the team is still a work in progress.

“The weaknesses of our players are in terms of mental strength because when the opposing team has scored a goal, they will feel inferior and no spirit to fight.

“However, we are working to rectify the shortcomings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Miri president Mohd Saif Jubaidi is keeping his fingers crossed that the team will continue to progress under Hakimi who also led the men’s team to reach the quarterfinals last season.