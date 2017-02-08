Online cheating cases up last year

KUALA LUMPUR: CyberSecurity Malaysia (Cybersecurity) recorded a total of 3,921 cases involving on-line fraud last year compared with 3,257 cases in 2015.

Science, Technology and Innovations Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau said on-line fraud represented the most number of cases reported involving cyber security in Malaysia during the last five years.

“The fraud involved purchasing of goods on-line, Internet banking transactions, phishing and scams. In addition, Cybersecurity via the Cyber999 Coordination Centre also found cyber criminals also carried out malicious software distribution or ‘malware’ and the invasion of data information that could destroy the computer system and jeopardise the individual’s personal data security or an organisation,” he said. — Bernama