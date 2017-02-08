Pregnant staff nurse found dead in apparent suicide

KOTA KINABALU: A staff nurse in Queen Elizabeth Hospital I (QEH I) was found dead in her rented room at Dah Yeh Villa here yesterday in what is believed to be a suicide.

Jalenah Bagul, 40, might have taken her own life in an apparent attempt to terminate her pregnancy by drinking rat poison.

She was found lying on the floor by a family member around 12.30pm.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said police did not suspect foul play in the case as there was no criminal element found at the scene.

“Forensic police however found a plastic bag containing rat poison inside her handbag.

“There was also a Coca Cola can containing the poison,” he said when met at the scene yesterday.

Chandra said a rope was found hanging from the ceiling, indicating the woman could be preparing for suicide by hanging.

He said police investigation revealed that the victim could have been dead for more than 48 hours.

A man, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, was last seen leaving her room on Feb 5 around 2.30pm.

“Other tenants claimed to have seen the man coming to the victim’s room around 6am before leaving an hour later. The man was then last seen leaving the room in a hurry around 2.30pm.

“We are not ruling out any possibility and will wait for reports from the pathologist.

“Police are currently looking for the man, whom we have identified, to assist police in our investigation,” said Chandra, adding that police were currently investigating the case as a sudden death.