Search for missing five widens – director

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will widen the search for the remaining five victims of the ill-fated catamaran capsized on the January 12.

Kota Kinabalu MMEA director, First Admiral Adam Aziz said the search area had been widened, covering about 1,375 square nautical miles, following the discovery of one of the victims on Saturday.

He said the search operation, which entered its 11th day, involved all agencies including local fishermen.

“The search area has been widened to about 1,375 square nautical miles off the coast of Kota Kinabalu following the discovery of one of the victims whose body was entangled in a fishing net between Pulau Mengalum and Pulau Tiga on Saturday,” he told a press conference at the MMEA headquarters here yesterday.

Adam, however, added that the search operation in other sectors such as in the waters of Sarawak and Brunei was still ongoing involving 12 assets.

On Monday (Feb 6), Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din confirmed the body of a woman found by fishermen in a fishing net in the waters of Pulau Mengalum on Feb 4 as one of the missing six when the catamaran they were in sank on Jan 28.

The victim has been identified as Jianyi Yang, 38, following DNA report that was completed on Monday evening.

Four people have now been confirmed dead in the tragedy after three of the bodies were initially found by search and rescue team on Jan 29.

Five people are now still missing, including a 10-year-old child.

Six of the rescued China tourists returned home on Monday onboard a China Southern Airlines flight from Kota Kinabalu at 4am.

There were among 20 rescued China tourists who were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital I for treatment.