Serial rapist Selva Kumar barred from Sarawak

Report by Karen Bong

KUCHING: The state government has barred convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah from entering Sarawak effective today.

State Immigration Department director Ken Leben confirmed that the ban was issued having received a directive from state authority.

He was speaking to The Borneo Post after paying a courtesy call on chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Selva Kumar, 57, who was suspected of sexually assaulting some 1,000 women, returned to Malaysia on Monday after serving 24-year jail in Toronto, Canada.

In 1992, Selva Kumar was convicted of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering drugs or noxious substances, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen other charges.

He arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after being deported from Canada on Qatar Airways flight QR844 at 7.30am Monday.

His case is considered one of the worst serial sexual assault cases in Canadian history.

On Jan 30, Selva Kumar was ordered to be deported to Malaysia by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.