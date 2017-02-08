Serial rapist Selva Kumar barred from Sarawak

Report by Karen Bong

KUCHING: The state government has barred convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah from entering Sarawak effective today.

State Immigration Department director Ken Leben confirmed that the ban was issued having received a directive from state authority.

He was speaking to The Borneo Post after paying a courtesy call on chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Selva Kumar, 57, who was suspected of sexually assaulting some 1,000 women, returned to Malaysia on Monday after serving 24-year jail in Toronto, Canada.

In 1992, Selva Kumar was convicted of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering drugs or noxious substances, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen other charges.

He arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after being deported from Canada on Qatar Airways flight QR844 at 7.30am Monday.

His case is considered one of the worst serial sexual assault cases in Canadian history.

On Jan 30, Selva Kumar was ordered to be deported to Malaysia by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Yesterday, a number of politicians called for Selva Kumar to be banned from entering Sarawak, a move that the Sabah government already made, with their Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman pointing out that they don’t want to take the risk of having such a potentially dangerous individual on the loose.

In a report published today (Feb 8), Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said, “There is no way for us to identify him. If he were allowed into the state, how are we going to protect our people? With his records, I believe we should ban him as one of the ways to protect our women and children.”

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said that the state have banned people for lesser offenses.

“He is not welcome here even though he has served his sentence. We don’t want a known serial rapist to be in our midst. What is worse is that, he is said to be likely to commit crime again,” he said, adding that he will speak to he Chief Minister on this matter.

PKR Women national vice-president Voon Shiak Ni said the public could not accept him as any ordinary offender and allow him to roam freely on the streets as he had been publicly declared “a danger to the public” and also described as the “scariest psychopath”.

“According to Andrew Laut, who chaired the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, he was denied a refugee status because he was declared as ‘a danger to the public’. Therefore, we do not see any point of letting Selva Kumar into Sarawak.”