Sjamsudin Noor Airport expansion expected soon

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Chairman of Commission III overseeing development and infrastructure of the South Kalimantan Legislative Council (DPRD) Gusti Rudiansyah expected Sjamsudin Noor Airport expansion to begin soon, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“After a visit of Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi last week, we hope Sjamsudin Noor expansion to be soon,” he said here on Monday.

“As the media have reported, the minister when reviewing Sjamsudin Noor (approximately 27 kilometers north Banjarmasin) said the expansion of the air transport infrastructure is starting next March,” he quoted.

He hoped that the minister statement come into reality and to be concern of the management of PT Angkasa Pura (AP) I as the airport authority, not to drag on again.

Previously Secretary of Commission III Riswandi said Sjamsudin Noor Airport depends on AP I, state owned enterprises (BUMN) which is engaged in the field of air transport services.

On a separate occasion, the head project of the Sjamsudin Noor expansion Noor Taochid H Hadi explained the airport expansion plan is divided into two packages with a total financing of approximately Rp2.2 trillion.

The first job is worth about Rp900 billion for the construction of apron as well as other supporting facilities and infrastructure, while the second package is for passenger terminal and other facilities with estimated financing Rp1.3 trillion. The two are in tender preparation.