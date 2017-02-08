SUPP wants serial rapist barred

Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew Bruce Chai

MIRI: SUPP wants the authorities in Sarawak to bar convicted Malaysian serial rapist S. Selva Kumar from entering the state.

Its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew said Selva Kumar should be put on the list of persona non-grata by the Immigration Department as he is an undesirable element.

Ting was asked on the party’s stand following Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman’s announcement that Sabah had decided to declare him persona non grata as he could pose danger to the public, especially women and children.

Ting said: “He is an undesirable element that we don’t welcome. We don’t need this person in Sarawak.”

Meanwhile, UPP Pujut chairman Bruce Chai said he fully supported the banning of such characters from the state.

“We should not limit the ban to radical racial or religious extremists but also serious crime convicts,” he said.

He said it is high time that Malaysia came up with sex offenders registry as the country was lagging behind in this aspect in comparison to many other countries.

“On serious crimes of paedophiles and murders, politicians should have to look at it in the long run and decide whether it is sufficient or (there is a) need to revise the legislature,” he said.

He added that sexual offenders watch list needs to be implemented quickly to prevent them from committing further crimes.

“There is no point having a list but not able to prevent crimes as this would not serve the purpose,” he stressed.