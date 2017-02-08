Traders will be penalized for imposing conditions on customers

LAHAD DATU: Traders found imposing conditions on their customers buying controlled items, including cooking oil, will be penalized under the Control of Supply Act 1961.

Branch head of Lahad Datu Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism (KPDNKK), Hamat Talip, said they had received several complaints about traders imposing conditions before allowing their customers to buy cooking oil.

He said a team of KPDNKK personnel was assigned to investigate the complaint of a consumer who claimed that a business premises in Bandar Sri Perdana had been setting conditions like requiring a customer to spend RM20 before the customer could buy cooking oil on Monday.

“The ministry’s personnel disguised themselves as customers and went to the business premises to buy cooking oil, but no condition was made when making a purchase at that time.

“The business premises owner was called for his statement to be taken and admitted that the condition set by his manager and it was immediately done away after he found out about the matter on the social media,” Hamat said when contacted.

According to Hamat, the KPDNKK issued a written warning to the premises.

He said no further action was imposed on the premises as it had stopped imposing conditions after that.

Hamat, however, reminded business operators to comply with the rules on selling controlled items, including cooking oil, to avoid action against them.

He added that traders who failed to comply with the rules could be charged under Control of Supply Act 1961 which could result in cancellation of their trading licence.