‘Travel ban will not help world peace’

PUTRAJAYA: United States (US) President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries is not the way forward to create peaceful co-existence in this world, says Global Compass founder and chief executive officer, Jean-Christophe Bas.

He said such action from world leaders such as Trump would not help create a climate of trust and restore peace between Muslims and the rest of the world population.

“The ban was condemned by most European leaders and various jurisdictions in the US. It is not the way to increase protection and I believe evidence will show that this ban will soon be dismantled,” he said after giving a talk at a leading hotel here on .

The talk was part of the Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) Distinguished Lecture Series on the ‘Rise of Islamophobia and the Conflict of European Identity’.

Global Compass is a French-based advocacy organisation promoting innovative responses and policies to prevent radicalisation and build inclusive societies.

On Jan 27, Trump had signed an executive order barring citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from entering the US for 90 days.

It also orders the suspension of the US refugee programme for 120 days and indefinitely, blocks Syrian refugees from the country.

On Friday, the US Federal Justice in Washington ordered the ban to be lifted.

The latest development saw Trump’s directive remain suspended, as the US Appeals Court has denied the Department of Justice’s appeal to reinstate the ban.

According to reports, this means that visa holders from the seven countries will be allowed to enter the US until the full case has been heard.

The White House and two US states challenging the ban have been given a deadline by Monday to present more arguments.

Bas, a former head of the Strategic Development and Partnerships at the United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilisations, also highlighted the UN’s importance to promote dialogue and understanding among the peoples of various cultures.

“However, the irony is that the UN is still dominated by western-orientation even if China is part of the UN Security Council.

“ It is important to give voice to more parts of the world as we have seen the emergence of Asia and Latin America, but this doesn’t translate to the dominance in the UN,” he said.

On the upcoming major elections in several European countries like France, Netherlands and Germany, Bas believed radicalisation and immigrants would be top issues that would determine the turnout of the elections.

Citing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a great example of the emergence of young western leaders more open to dialogue and diversity, he hoped there would be more leaders pursuing similar approach. — Bernama