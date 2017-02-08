UniKL heading to BPIEF next month at Vivacity Megamall

KUCHING: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) will be joining the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) on March 11 to 12 at Vivacity Megamall from 10am to 7pm.

UniKL is a leading university in Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Training (HTVET) established on Aug 20, 2002 under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), an agency under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

Universiti Teknikal Mara Sdn Bhd was incorporated under the Higher Private Education Institution Act 1996 on Jan 28, 2002 for the purpose of managing UniKL.

Since its inception, UniKL has produced more than 40,000 graduates.

It offers more than 130 programmes covering foundation, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

It is made up of 14 institutes with 12 branch campuses located all over Peninsular Malaysia.

UniKL prizes its students as its most valuable assets; hence, it provides various interactive courses to ensure students’ development so that they will be equipped with relevant skills and be market-ready to face the challenging working environment of the future.

The impressive array of learning facilities available at UniKL are a testament to its commitment to excellence.

These learning facilities are equipped with the latest technologies to create an environment that mirrors the real working world so that students are ready to face the fast-paced and dynamic working world upon graduation.

UniKL offers a unique combination of high academic standards and a prime location with ease of access to the city centre.

It aims to offer quality student-specific services to enable them to succeed intellectually and socially during their college life.

UniKL believes in the holistic approach of creating an all-rounded individual. Student activities and organisations are an important part of a complete university education.

Students may participate in the numerous clubs and organisations available at UniKL including social and academic clubs which provide an excellent opportunity for them to explore their creativity and potential, be it in the form of arts or sports.

UniKL shapes its students with strong technical knowledge, astute technical and entrepreneurial skills as well as leadership qualities.

Today, graduates of UniKL have successfully established careers or become entrepreneurs in local and international markets.

With about 8,000 visitors expected at this year’s exhibition, 50 exhibitors with 75 booths have confirmed their participation in BPIEF 2017.

For more information on the exhibitors and activities at the fair, visit www.bpief.com.