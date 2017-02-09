100 cases investigated under Atipsom in 2016

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said 100 convictions of human trafficking related cases involving 33 individuals were recorded under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, last year.

They include 79 convictions for human trafficking, nine convictions for smuggling of migrants, including in Wang Kelian, and 12 convictions under the Immigration Act, the Penal Code and other related acts.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Home Minister said the increase in success rate was the result of close cooperation and continued commitment of the deputy public prosecutors, the enforcement officers and the officers who protect the human trafficking victims and members of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Council (Mapo).

“The number of investigation papers related to such cases also increased from 158 in 2015 to 326 in 2016, which marks a two-fold increase,” he said in a statement issued by the Home Ministry yesterday.

The increase in investigations related to such cases reflects the commitment and close cooperation and enforcement of Mapo which comprise the police, Immigration Department, Human Resource Department, Customs and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency plus assistance from the law enforcement bodies like the courts and the Attorney-General’s office, he said.

Ahmad Zahid in the statement said 18 individuals/employers were charged under the Passport Act 1966 for withholding passports of their employees, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or a jail term of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

“During the same period, 42 civil servants from enforcement agencies were detained, investigated and necessary action taken for their involvement in activities related to human trafficking and smuggling in migrants,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said 1,130 victims who were believed to have been exploited by their employers were given protection through placements at shelter homes throughout the country until December last year and a majority of them were women.

He said last year 16 human trafficking victims were granted permission to move freely and 10 allowed to work in Malaysia before returning to their own country.

“The government of Malaysia through Mapo is always committed in combatting crimes related to human trafficking. I urge all stakeholders to play a significant role by channeling information to the enforcement agencies,” he said. — Bernama