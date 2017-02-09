13 feared drown; two survive

TAWAU: Thirteen people, including an infant, are feared to have drowned after the speedboat they were travelling in capsized in the waters off Batu Payung, Tinagat, near here, early yesterday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said the boat, with 15 people onboard, was believed to have capsized about 12.30am while on its way to Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

“The boat was said to have overturned after being hit by strong waves.

However, a married couple survived the ordeal,” he said, here, yesterday.

Fadil said the husband and wife were swimming for hours and clinging onto life jackets before they were rescued by anglers at the Batu Payung beach late yesterday afternoon.

“The victims were spotted swimming towards shore in a weak condition by members of the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tawau Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Faisal Ahmad said they received the distress call about 6.30pm.

He said the search and rescue operation was now being intensified along the coastal line.

One of the six anglers who rescued the couple, Safar Sehan, 57, said he was chatting with his friends when they heard cries for help.

“We saw two people waving and screaming for help at sea and immediately asked help from a factory worker nearby who later swam to rescue the victims,” he said when met, here.

Safar said when the victims were taken to shore, the husband, identified as Rudy, told them that the speedboat they were in capsized after being hit by turbulent waves and that his 18-month-old baby was now missing.

“He also told us that they were joined by an elderly man but he drowned,” he said, adding that the man’s wife was semi-conscious after being rescued.

The incident came in the wake of the catamaran capsize tragedy in Pulau Mengalum on Jan 28 which claimed the lives of four Chinese tourists while four others are still missing.

Meanwhile, Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi echoed the statement by vice chairman of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), Datuk K. L. Tan, for the Marine Department to take proactive measures to enforce the law governing sea-going boats.

According to Tan, the department which is under the Transport Ministry is the licensing authority for tour boat operators, supervising their activities and ensuring their sea-worthiness.

Bosi said he was saddened by the death of four Chinese tourists after their catamaran, believed to be overloaded, sank off the coast near Pulau Mengalum in stormy seas.

“We hope and pray that those still missing will be found safe. I have personally conveyed my condolences to the families of the victims via the Vice Consul in the Chinese Consulate office in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Bosi, who is DAP Sabah deputy chairman, said he had raised the issue of safety during one of the Sabah Assembly sittings after several tourists had died of drowning, boat propeller hitting their heads, bus accident and now, the sinking of a catamaran which was supposed to carry 12 passengers but took in 31 people.

“To me this is a ‘Guinness world record’ for a wrong and bad reason,” he said, adding that he read in the newspapers about the conviction of the boat skipper and that the owner of the boat had also been charged.

“I think the Marine Department should also be held accountable for failing to ensure that the law and regulation governing sea-going boats are not strictly enforced,” he stressed.

Bosi said he agreed with Tan that tourism in Sabah, especially sea excursion, very popular with the thousands of Chinese visitors would be affected if the government did not act to prevent a repeat of such incident.

Tourism is big business and is one of the main revenue earners of Sabah. The tourism sector also employs a fair number of people, especially in the transport, hotel, souvenir, food and beverage and service sectors, he said.

“It is a fact that the Chinese are the biggest in terms of numbers who are visiting the land below the wind.

“It seems that nothing deters the Chinese from visiting Sabah, not even the problem of piracy and kidnapping off the East Coast.

“It is a blessing that they are still coming and therefore it is rightly our duty to keep them safe and happy,” he said.

In view of this, he urged the government and all stakeholders in the tourism industry to ensure that the Chinese tourists or for that matter, all tourists coming to Sabah will be safe as they enjoy their vacations here.

Bosi said: “We have seen several ugly and even fatal incidents involving our visitors.

“We must learn from the past mistakes and stop their re-occurrence but at the same time, continue to be vigilant, improve and upgrade our standard operating procedures (SOP) and passionately commit to ensure the safety of the visitors.”