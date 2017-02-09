9th Infantry Brigade claim first boxing title

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The 9th Infantry Brigade Malaysia created history when they emerged as champions for the first time in the 1st Division Infantry Malaysia at the Muara Tuang Camp Complex on Monday.

The victory ended a seven-year wait since they first joined the competition in 2010.

The 9th Brigade boxers collected 107 points to beat three other contenders the 3rd Brigade, 31st Brigade and 1Division Troop.

9th Brigade earned additional honour when their boxer Private Ahmad Fairus Mohd Sabro won the Potential Boxer award. The Best Boxer award went to Lance Corporal Syawal Sharudin of the 3rd Brigade.

The competition from Feb 2-6 was aimed at providing exposure for the boxers and unearthing young talents to form a team to compete in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship and higher level competitions.

1st Division Infantry Commander Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw, who is also the patron of Sarawak Boxing Association, closed the event and gave away the prizes.

He also presented the 1st Division Infantry colours to team leader Captain Sapok Biki who will lead 29 boxers to compete in the Armed Forces Boxing Championship next month.

Also present were Sarawak Boxing Association president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo, 3rd Brigade Infantry Malaysia commander Brigadier General Muhammad Bustaman Mat Zin, 9th Brigade Infantry Malaysia commander Brigadier General Datuk Subari Tomo and 31st Brigade Infantry Malaysia commander Brigadier General Datuk Fadzil Tajudin.