‘BN candidate Jamilah well-received in Tanjong Datu’

LUNDU: Barisan Nasional (BN) Tanjong Datu by-election candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is well-received by the people, said Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) Sarawak chairman Abdullah Saidol.

Abdullah said based on his recent visits to the constituency, “there is no issue about the new candidate, who is very much accepted”.

“Also, the sympathy is still there. However, whether they (voters) are coming down to vote, that is another issue,” he said when met at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tanjong Datu service centre yesterday.

Abdullah said BN is confident of retaining the seat but cannot be too complacent as voter turnout could be a concern.

As of yesterday, he predicted the turnout for polling day on Feb 18 to be between 60 and 65 per cent.

“It is still premature to predict, but I would say at least 60 per cent. We don’t want to be too complacent,” he said.

During last year’s state election, the voter turnout in Tanjong Datu was 70.1 per cent while for the 2011 state election it was 69.52 per cent.

Abdullah stressed that Jamilah, “is very much prepared for the by-election”.

“She has always been there, even when the late (Datuk Patinggi) Tan Sri Adenan Satem did not hold any key portfolios between 2006 and 2011.

“Furthermore, she understands politics and what development is taking place,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the opposition candidates, Abdullah said the people “do not take them seriously”.

“Some people asked ‘Who?’ when you told them about the two opposition parties. It is up to them to impress the people,” he said.

According to Abdullah, the opposition has done little but seek publicity.

“It is okay to be racial, that you fight for your own community. But when you start behaving like a racist, it is uncalled for,” he said.

Jamilah is in a three-cornered fight with Rapelson Richard Hamit from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru and Johnny Aput from the State Reform Party.

The Tanjong Datu seat fell vacant following Adenan’s passing on Jan 11.