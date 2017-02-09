BN reveals 17-point manifesto for Tanjong Datu

LUNDU: Barisan Nasional (BN) has launched its 17-point manifesto, looking to retain Tanjong Datu in the coming by-election on Feb 18.

Chief Minister and state BN chairman Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg read out the 17 points as follows during the launch at Dewan Masyarakat here today.

Sarawak Barisan Nasional Manifesto for Tanjong Datu 2017 themed ‘Together We Will Carry On Tok Nan’s Legacy’

1. To continue the quest for Sarawak’s rights

2. To safeguard the security of the people against encroachment by illegal immigrants

3. To respect the cultures, traditions and religions of the people

4. To preserve peace and harmony among the people

5. To protect rights of NCR landowners

6. To conserve and protect the pristine environment

7. To care for the welfare of the less fortunate

8. To provide more affordable and low-cost housing

9. To accelerate the provision of roads, water, electricity and telecommunication

10. To improve and expand the coverage of health services

11. To encourage more participation and create opportunities for women on socio-economic activities

12. To harness the potential of youth and increase hoc opportunities for them through 1Malaysia Youth City (1MYC)

13. To promote and provide technical education through Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs)

14. To recognise Chinese education and to provide assistance to Chinese schools

15. To adopt English as the second official language of Sarawak, alongside Bahasa Malaysia

16. To provide more and better business premises for entrepreneurs

17. To transform Lundu and Sematan into a major tourist destination in Sarawak

Before reading the above, Abang Johari said his predecessor – the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem – had contributed a lot to Sarawak.

He pledged to continue all the policies of Adenan, who passed away on Jan 11, leaving Tanjong Datu vacant.

Adenan had implemented more than 53 policies, Abang Johari added.

On Feb 18, BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is expected to retain Tanjong Datu in a three-cornered fight with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit and State Reform Party’s Johnny Aput.