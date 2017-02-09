Build a career in F&B with MIB at BPIEF

Malaysian Institute of Baking logo. MIB students in the kitchen.

KUCHING: Baking and culinary institute Malaysian Institute of Baking (MIB) which has its humble beginnings as the English Hotbreads School of Baking is set to participate in the eighth edition of Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

The education fair will take place on March 11 and 12 at Vivacity Megamall here from 10am to 10pm.

Alongside a variety of short courses, MIB offers exciting diploma programmes in Baking Science and Technology, Molecular Gastronomy and Diamond Chef Course which meet standards set by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) and City & Guilds.

MIB emphasises practical application of sound theory in the kitchen and a holistic learning experience that covers a wide range of business and entrepreneurial subjects.

The higher learning institution cultivates a culture that encourages sharing of expertise, honesty as the best policy, helping others help themselves, providing value-for-money services and caring for colleagues and faculty members.

It also promotes the culture of keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies, good corporate citizenship towards the nation, and research in maintaining high standards of quality, nutrition, health and hygiene.

MIB’s sister company English Hotbreads which was established in 1966 manufactures ready-to-eat food for major clients such as AirAsia, Kenny Rogers and Starbucks.

With backing from an industrial giant and fully equipped facilities, MIB prepares graduates for an exciting career in food and beverage (F&B) as bakers, chefs, entrepreneurs and leaders in their own right.

Graduates at MIB are eligible to pursue their studies at the University College of Birmingham, the Culinary Arts Academy and Manipal International University.