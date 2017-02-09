Call to label animal-associated products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia (PPIM) has urged the government to make it a requirement to label all animal-associated products in the market.

Its chairman, Datuk Nadzim Johan, said consumers had the right to know about and obtain information on products in the market.

“In the absence of such information, as is the situation now, it makes it very difficult for us to know what a certain product is made from.

“This is not only true in the case of Muslims but also people of other religions. Some of us do not consume certain products, not just because they are not halal, but due to allergies. Then again, some people are vegetarians.

“As such, all products and goods sold must carry a logo and label,” he said at a press conference.

Nadzim said the government should be firm in addressing the issue of products made from pig parts because the practice had been going on for almost 20 years now.

“What we are most worried about is food and what we come into contact with, such as shoes, brushes, belts, gloves and such.

“In the past, we can identify a product made from pig skin by the three dots sign, but the sign seems to be no longer in use,” he said.

Nadzim said the association would meet the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry next week for a discussion on the issue.

Officers of the ministry on Tuesday seized 2,003 paintbrushes made from pig bristles, valued at RM10,988.94, in 157 inspections nationwide. — Bernama