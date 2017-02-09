Car knocked from behind, crashes into wall

KOTA KINABALU: A 34-year-old woman driver escaped injuries when her Perodua Alza car crashed into a concrete wall after it was knocked from behind by a Toyota Innova car near the KWSP Building in Sadong Jaya, here yesterday morning.

The 10.30am incident occurred when the 54-year-old driver of the Toyota Innova that was heading to Sadong Jaya from the state capital was trying to avoid an oncoming Toyota Vios car.

It is believed that the woman tried to step on the brake but accidently stepped on the accelerator causing the vehicle to move forward and rammed into the rear of the Perodua Alza.

The impact caused the Perodua Alza to move forward and knocked the concrete wall while the Toyota Innova was pinned underneath the Perodua Alza.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra confirmed the incident and said that only the 54-year-old driver of the Toyota Innova sustained minor injuries on her leg while the driver of the Perodua Alza, age 33, escaped unhurt.

Police are investigating the case under Rule LN 166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.