Catch yo-yo master Han in action at BPIEF 2017

Han will be performing at the BPIEF Talent Show-Off at Vivacity Megamall.

KUCHING: Ambitious with a strong will and determination to succeed, 29-year-old Ryan Han has been playing with the yo-yo for more than a decade with one goal in mind, which is to prove to people in Sarawak that mastering the yo-yo is anything but child’s play.

The talented performer and leader behind Team Yo-Blitz—the homegrown club for yo-yo enthusiasts which has earned top spots in various national and regional yo-yo contests—will be performing during the BPIEF Talent Show-Off segment of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at Vivacity Megamall on March 11.

While he has racked up a number of achievements in this field, his most memorable ones include winning the Sarawak Regional Yo-Yo Contest in 2011 and 2013, and placing third in the Malaysian National Yo-Yo Contest 2013 Off Spring Division.

“As a yo-yo performer, I can express myself on stage not just as a performer but as me being able to use a yo-yo as part of my life to tell a story, and it is unique; you cannot find any other thing that is like a yo-yo.

“Yo-yo, an endless story of string; what amazes me is that there are countless possibilities to make such a small yo-yo into a huge sport,” he said.

Han has also appeared in various newspaper and magazine articles as well as radio and television broadcasts.

He engages with youths through his yo-yo performances and by participating in yo-yo contests around Malaysia.

He aims to bring yo-yoing to a new level in the state as sports entertainment which is recognised by the public and the government as he believes that yo-yoing is a healthy sport which challenges the player’s mind, especially when creating and adapting new styles, skills and tricks.

For those who wish to know more about Han and his experience of more than a decade in the sports and entertainment industry, as well as to know more about BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.

This year’s BPIEF is on March 11–12.