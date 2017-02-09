Coaching panel to chart devt of high performance sports

KUCHING: SSC has announced its coaching panel which will help steer the development of high performance sports in Sarawak.

Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO cum Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) director Dr Ong Kong Swee said the panel will oversee the development of high performance sports, provide input and guide the direction of Sarawak Key Result Area (KRA) 6 in making Sarawak a sports powerhouse towards achieving the goals and objectives outlined under the Performance and Service Delivery Transformation (PSDT) Cabinet Committee of Sarawak.

The panel comprised sports science professionals with the expertise, experience and holistic approach to bring in an outside perspective and objectivity towards the development of sports in the state.

The panel is headed by Dr Balbir Singh who is assisted by his deputy Dr Chin Ngien Siong, Dr Pathmanathan K Suppiah, Gordon Nicolaus Jemat Anchang, Mikar Changgan, Vivekanandan K Ramiah, Andre Richards and Dana Raja Narayanasamy.

Balbir, Chin, Pathmanathan and Gordon are also the National Coaching Academy of Malaysia (AKK) Panel Advisory Board members under ISN Malaysia whereas Vivekanandan is AKK acting director while Richards is the athletics performance coach of ISN Malaysia.

Balbir said the panel had prepared a comprehensive coaching plan which involves collaboration with the MSNS, ISN Satellite Centre Sarawak, sports organisations, JPN Sarawak and other relevant parties to achieve the KRA 6 objectives and is in the process of preparing the first coaching module for Sarawak, which is also a first in Malaysia.

Ong also inaugurated the National Sports Science Level 1 (SPKK) Course in IPG Kampus Batu Lintang from Feb 4-8.

The course, which was attended by 61 participants, was jointly organised by SSC, IPG Kampus Batu Lintang and IPG Kampus Tun Abdul Razak, Kota Samarahan.

It was conducted by AKK appointed instructors Dr Chin, Gordon, Dana Raja Narayanasamy and Lim Eng Hooi.