Convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar agrees to police monitoring — IGP

JOHOR BAHRU: Convicted serial rapist S Selva Kumar has agreed to be monitored by the police although he is not required by law to report regularly to the police, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said Selva Kumar, 56, who returned to Malaysia from Canada Tuesday, was in the Klang Valley and the police knew where he would be staying.

“We will monitor him. Malaysian law does not allow us to arrest him, but he has agreed to have the police monitor him,” he said to reporters after delivering the ‘Message of the Inspector-General of Police’ at the Conference of the Heads of the Police Management Department and Training Institutions, here.

Khalid said Selva Kumar had given the police all the necessary details about himself soon after flying in to Malaysia.

Selva Kumar had served out his 24-year jail sentence in Canada on 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering noxious substances, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen other charges.

Khalid said the police would seek the cooperation of the local community to monitor Selva Kumar. He also said that the people had nothing to worry over their safety.

“Right now, there is nothing to worry about. He (Selva Kumar) is free because he has served his sentence where he had committed the crimes. He is a Malaysian, and is free here,” he said.

Selva Kumar, who is said to hail from Penang, arrived at the KL International Airport at 7.30am Tuesday by a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. — Bernama