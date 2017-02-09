Curtin University Malaysia offers tertiary education closer to home

MIRI: Secondary school leavers interested to pursue an Australian education closer to home are encouraged to enrol for the February/March or Semester 1 intake at Curtin University, Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia).

The intake is for both undergraduate and foundation programmes with classes commencing on Feb 27 for undergraduate programmes and March 27 for foundation programmes.

Curtin Malaysia in a statement yesterday said courses offered are in business, humanities, engineering and related

sciences at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, as well as foundation courses in business, arts and engineering that feed directly into the undergraduate programmes.

It is offering an early bird rebate of RM200 to students who enrol for the intake and pay applicable fees before Feb 27 (for foundation programmes only).

Meanwhile, students applying for the initial intake are eligible for complimentary Starbucks gift cards worth RM20 and those officially enrolled with payment made will get AirAsia travel e-vouchers worth RM300.

Terms and conditions apply and potential students can ask for details from the university’s Marketing Department.

In addition, students with outstanding results in the SPM, STPM, O-Level, A-Level and UEC examinations are advised to take advantage of the Curtin Malaysia Merit Scholarships.

The scholarships are to reward academic excellence among students from all backgrounds with significant tuition fee waivers to pursue a quality Australian education with Curtin Malaysia.

Details can be obtained at scholarships.curtin.edu.my.

At Curtin Malaysia, students are offered flexibility in completing their degrees which they can opt to study part of at Curtin’s main campus in Perth or its Singapore campus.

Student exchange programmes are also available where students can transfer to Perth for one semester and vice-versa.

The courses offered at Curtin Malaysia are widely recognised and accredited by professional bodies nationally and internationally, including the Board of Engineers Malaysia, Engineers Australia, Institute of Chemical Engineers in the United Kingdom, Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia, CPA Australia, Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Potential students and their parents may obtain further information by contacting senior marketing officer Nicholas Lau at 019-855 0877 or marketing officer Regine Toh at 019-855 0839.

Course counselling on campus is available from Monday to Friday (9am to 5pm) and Saturday (9am to 1pm).

Alternatively, potential students may enquire online at www1.curtin.edu.my/future/enquiry.htm.

For more information on Curtin Malaysia, visit its website www.curtin.edu.my, its Facebook page (CurtinMalaysia), Twitter profile (curtinmalaysia), Google+ page (Curtin Malaysia) or Instagram (curtinmalaysia).