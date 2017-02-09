DAP, PKR ready for general election

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah chairman Steven Wong says the party is ready to face the general election.

“Rumour has it that the state election would be held early but whatever it is, we will give BN (Barisan Nasional) an extra hit. We are confident of good results,” he told press members yesterday.

He added that they had already identified the seats in the upcoming election and had classified them as A, B and C.

He said seats under category A comprised those that the party could win, while seats under the other two categories would be open for negotiation with other Pakatan Harapan parties namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Amanah.

“We will work out the winnable candidates,” he said.

PKR Sabah chairperson Christina Liew meanwhile said the party was in the midst of reviewing the potential candidates.

She said the names were given by the branch heads and tthe process would take about one to two weeks to complete.

“It will decide on the winnable candidates,” she said.

She added that once they had come up with the list, PKR Sabah would consult with DAP and Amanah.

“We will go through the list one more time together,” she said.

Liew added that they were also 100 percent ready for the upcoming election.

She stressed that their aim was to ensure the fall of BN, namely Umno, in the upcoming election.

Also present at the event was Amanah Sabah secretary Abdillah Matlin.

Meanwhile, Penampang PKR chief Kenny Chua said he would like to run for the Moyog seat if possible.

He said the Penampang parliamentary and Moyog state seats were won by PKR in the last election and should be given to PKR.

However he said that although he could demand for the seats, they were subject to negotiation between Pakatan Harapan members in assigning the seats and constituencies.

Whatever the outcome of the negotiation, Chua said he would respect it.

“But if these were given to PKR, I will want to contest in Moyog,” he said.

At the same time, he also advised Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi to not underestimate the strength of the parties.

Edwin, who won the Kapayan seat beating Datuk Edward Khoo of MCA in the last election was reminded that he faced ‘giants’ before and came out triumphantly.

He added that Edwin would again be facing giants in the upcoming election but stressed that the battle could still be won.