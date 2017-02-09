Directors’ property misapporpriation case for March 13 mention

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday fixed March 13 this year for mention of a case involving two company directors together with another man, who were charged with two counts of dishonest misappropriation of property.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie set the date for Yong Meu Fah, 60, Chu Pui An, 47, and Mohd Shahril Jaraei, 50, pending instruction from the deputy public prosecutor’s (DPP) office regarding a representation letter sent by the defence.

DPP Omar Faiz Abdul Kahar told the court that they had received the representation letter from counsel Ram Singh, who represented all the accused persons, on Tuesday.

Therefore, he requested for more time to be given to get the DPP’s instruction.

On the first charge, they were alleged to have dishonestly misappropriated two vehicles belonging to Globinamas Sdn Bhd, for usage on a proposed project of a Kota Kinabalu new court complex in Karamunsing between 2014 and 2015.

On the second charge, they allegedly committed a similar offence over eight vehicles and eight various machines to be used on a road upgrading project of Jalan Linuyukan-Pinangah in Sandakan between 2011 and 2014.

Both projects were operated by Techbay Sdn Bhd whereby Yong, Chu and Mohd Shahril are directors and shareholders of Techbay.

They were jointly charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code and read together under Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years, whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Yong, Chu and Mohd Shahril are currently released on RM20,000 bail each with RM10,000 deposited and with two local sureties, pending disposal of their case.

In a separate case, a security guard, who was charged with committing a similar offence, will have his case further mentioned on February 16 this year at the same court here.

The magistrate made the decision on Mohd Fairul Maidin, 31, who was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, yesterday.

He was alleged to have misused a motorcycle belonging to one Safar Julong at Menara Tun Mustapha here on October 28, 2015.

Earlier, counsel Farazwin Haxdy, who represented Mohd Fairul, told the court that a complainant was supposed to turn up at the court yesterday to withdraw his complaint against Mohd Fairul but he was absent.

Farazwin also informed the court that she had received a letter from Mohd Fairul’s mother through WhatsApp on January 20.

The letter was about the outcome of a representation letter, sent to the DPP’s office in Putrajaya through a lawyer, who was Mohd Fairul’s relative.

It was stated that Mohd Fairul was discharged not amounting to an acquittal from the said charge.

However, the court ordered prosecuting officer Inspector James Paran to check on the authenticity of the letter and adjourned the case.