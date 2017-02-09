Fatimah welcomes move to ban Selva Kumar

KUCHING: The move to bar convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah from entering Sarawak is a welcomed move to protect the state’s women and children.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah stated this when commenting on the ban that was issued yesterday morning by the state Immigration Department.

She had earlier called on the state government to emulate the move by the Sabah government to bar his entry to the state.

“This move is necessary because he is a danger to society with the ability to not only deceive but to do so on a large scale,” she said when met at the Chinese New Year gathering at Rumah Seri Kenangan here which was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Fatimah expressed her gratitude to the state government for heeding the call by several cabinet members including herself and concerned Sarawakians to ban Selva Kumar from entering the state.

“At least we do not have to worry. We need to do this (ban) because we never know his real intention or how he may look like as he can disguise into someone else and the victims will never know.

“It is better to make sure he does not get direct contact or interaction and not enter our state,” she added.

Selva Kumar, 56, from Penang served a 24-year jail in Toronto, Canada.

In 1992, Selva Kumar was convicted of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering drugs or noxious substances, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen other charges.

Selva Kumar returned to Malaysia on Jan 30 after he received an order to be deported from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada. He arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Canada via Qatar Airways WQR844 flight at 7.30am on Monday.

His case is considered one of the worst serial sexual assault cases in Canadian history.