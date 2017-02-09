Fewer CNY road fatalities

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of road fatalities during the Chinese New Year (CNY) festive period this time saw a drop of almost eight per cent from the figure during the same period last year.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said there were 257 deaths from road accidents during this year’s CNY celebration compared to 279 recorded during the same celebration last year.

The number of fatal accidents declined by 10 per cent to 235 cases from 261 during the same period last year.

Among the contributing factors to the improved situation was increased enforcement and traffic flow monitoring, he told reporters after the presentation of awards to the best police contingents and districts in the CNY ‘Op Selamat’, here, today.

However, Noor Rashid said, the total number of road accidents during the CNY festive period this year increased by six per cent to 20,752 cases from 19,572 during the same period last year. — Bernama