Filipino charged with recruiting IS member

KOTA KINABALU: An online wristwatch seller from Zamboanga City, Philippines, who was convicted by the Magistrate’s Court here for possessing a fake Malaysian identity card (MyKad), also faces a charge of recruiting a member for the Islamic State (IS).

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun sentenced Nurhan Sahi Hakim, 32, to 30 months’ jail plus RM1,000 fine, in default, three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to having the fake MyKad bearing the numbers 841208-12-5379 under the name of one Yusop Attang at the arrival hall of Kota Kinabalu International Airport on January 13.

The offence was framed under Section 25 (1) (e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which is punishable by a maximum jail of three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded from the unrepresented accused for his charge of recruiting a member for IS at the same time and place.

The indictment falls under Section 130E of Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail of 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The court fixed March 8 this year to re-mention the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zahida told the court that the MyKad in the possession of the accused was referred to the National Registration Department and the result showed that the picture and the address in the MyKad did not match with the MyKad in the department’s system.

The court also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving his jail term for further action.