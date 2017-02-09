Sarawak 

Firefighters called to put out gas fire

Firefighters putting out the fire.

Firefighters putting out the fire.

KUCHING: A factory that produces oxyacetylene gas for welding in Betong yesterday had to call firefighters to put out fire on a leaking gas tank.

The Betong Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured during the 9am incident.

The leakage was not known to any of the workers and that was why they did their normal daily routine works.

However, it is claimed that one of the workers suffered breathing difficulty due to smoke inside the factory located at Jalan Bebangai, Betong.

The fire station is only 3km from the scene of the fire.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of