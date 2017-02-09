Firefighters called to put out gas fire

KUCHING: A factory that produces oxyacetylene gas for welding in Betong yesterday had to call firefighters to put out fire on a leaking gas tank.

The Betong Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured during the 9am incident.

The leakage was not known to any of the workers and that was why they did their normal daily routine works.

However, it is claimed that one of the workers suffered breathing difficulty due to smoke inside the factory located at Jalan Bebangai, Betong.

The fire station is only 3km from the scene of the fire.