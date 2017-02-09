Fourth life jacket found

KOTA KINABALU: The search and rescue team found another life jacket, believed from the sunken catamaran, in Brunei waters on Tuesday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan, deputy director of operation Captain Rahim Ramli said the orange jacket with a handwritten ‘SJN00658F’ was found by Brunei Maritime, KDB Darulaman, at 3.02pm on Feb 7.

Rahim, however, said they could not ascertained whether the jacket came from the catamaran that capsized while carrying 28 China tourists and three crew members to Pulau Mengalum on Jan 28.

“The jacket was found about 2.6 nautical miles to the west from Maharaja Lela Oil Rig in Brunei, and 80 nautical miles southwest from the last known position of the unfortunate incident.

“We received a photo image of the jacket that was sent to us by KDB Darulaman and we have handed the image to the police for further investigation,” he told a press conference at the MMEA headquarters yesterday.

The discovery of the life jacket on Tuesday now brings the total to four life jackets being found by the search and rescue team since the operation began.

The first three life jackets were found on Jan 31, Feb 1 and Feb 4.

Rahim, however, said that no parties had come forward to claim the discovered life jackets or if the jackets were from the ill-fated catamaran.

Rahim also said that five of the rescued Chinese tourists were still warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I (QEH I) while eight of them had been discharged and were being put up in hotels in the state capital.

“Seven of them have returned home while a body was yesterday cremated and the ashes flown back to its hometown,” he said, adding that another body would be cremated on Feb 10 while there were no news about the other two bodies.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue (SAR) operation, which entered its 12th day, has been widened to 1,475 square nautical miles following the discovery of the fourth life jacket.

“We have shifted our SAR operation into Brunei waters near Pulau Tiga.

“A total of 12 assets are involved in the SAR operation which includes the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) and Brunei Darussalam Maritime,” said Rahim.

The catamaran carrying 28 tourists and three crewmen capsized about an hour after it left a Tanjung Aru jetty to Mengalum Island around 9am on Jan 28.

The boat was scheduled to arrive some two hours later but never made it to its destination as it was believed to have been hit by strong waves due to bad weather some eight nautical miles out.

Following the incident, a search and rescue operation was mounted by the relevant authorities and managed to rescue 20 of the tourists.

Four of the tourists were found dead while four, including a 10-year-old child, are still reported missing.

The boat skipper and one of his crewmen were rescued by fishermen off Kudat on Sunday morning, while the second crewman is among those still missing.