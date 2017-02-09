Improve language skills with Advantage Learning Company

KUCHING: Advantage Learning Company offers opportunities for all ages and backgrounds to improve language skills.

The affiliate of Wall Street Learning is an all-round language learning provider, with English Language, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and Korean courses for students of all ages, working adults and corporate organisations.

It provides Cambridge Examination, International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and Malaysian University English Test (Muet) courses.

Wall Street Learning consultants and tutors provide first-hand assistance to students including arrangement of study schedule, progress monitoring and improving the language mastering level.

