Man runs amok when confronted over loud noise

KUCHING: A man was arrested for criminal intimidation after he threatened to harm his neighbour who had scolded him for being noisy by revving up his motorcycle engine.

The 33-year-old suspect was picked up from his house at Kampung Gita Laut around 10.30pm on Tuesday following a report lodged against him earlier that day.

In the 3.30pm incident, the suspect had revved his motorcycle in front of his house, which startled his neighbour’s young son from his afternoon nap.

This prompted his neighbour to confront him over the loud noise, but the suspect reacted by grabbing a machete and threatening to attack his neighbour, and burn down his house.

Following the confrontation, the neighbour decided to lodge a police report as it was not the first time the suspect had made similar threats.

In an unrelated case, a 31-year-old man from Arang Road was sent for psychiatric evaluation after he ran amok in his house and assaulted his elder brother for no apparent reason.

The incident happened around 10.30am when the man, who was said to have a history of running berserk, grabbed a stick and started beating his elder sibling on his back, arms and legs.

Police and the Civil Defence Force personnel arrived after being summoned by his family members and managed to restrain the deranged man.

He was brought to Sarawak General Hospital for a medical checkup before being sent to Sentosa Hospital for evaluation.