Manyin backs FAS devt programme

KUCHING: The state government through the Youth, Sports and Solidarity Ministry is ready to assist Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) with its development programme.

While giving this assurance Youth, Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong also pointed out that the development plan cannot be sustained unless something is done to reduce the cost of Sarawak teams having to travel to Peninsula Malaysia for matches.

“Other teams may travel to play here probably just once in a season, but our team have to travel there (to Peninsular) many times. This caused our expenditure for air fares and hotel rooms to be probably 10 times more than the other teams.

“This puts us in a disadvantage. Please write to FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) and emphasise to them what are our problems, together with facts and figures. I will support the letter,” he said when receiving a courtesy call from FAS office bearers at this office yesterday.

FAS newly appointed president Dato Posa Majais, who led the delegation, had earlier briefed Manyin on the current and future plans of the association.

They also told him about activities to generate income for the association and the football team, who are playing in the Malaysian Super League, the top tier in the nation’s professional league system.

Posa and FAS secretary general Razali Dolhan also informed Manyin that the Sarawak team are now made up of almost

entirely local players, including those groomed from the youth teams.

Manyin suggested that the Crocs should have a session with a sports psychologist to improve their mental strength.

The minister also shared with the delegation his own passion for football and revealed that he was once the captain of the First Division football team during his days at St Joseph’s School, Kuching.

Meanwhile, Sarawak is playing away this Saturday against Penang in the Super League.

The next home game is against Melaka United on Feb 18.

The Crocs will also take on Premier League team MIFA in the FA Cup second round match at home on Feb 14.