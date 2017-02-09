Pick-up truck driver killed in logging road accident

BELAGA: A 62-year-old man was killed when the pick-up truck he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at a logging road in Long Malim, Murum on Tuesday.

Belaga police chief DSP Melay Tingom said the victim was identified as Christopher Leechen Lawang from Rumah Mabong, Sungai Stam Rasan Tubau, Sebauh.

He said the incident occurred around 6.30pm, when the victim was heading towards Long Malim camp from the workers’ quarters.

Christopher apparently lost control of the vehicle, which skidded to the left side of the road and then plunged down a ravine.

Logging camp workers brought him to the Sungai Asap clinic.

“The victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead on the way to Sungai Asap clinic,” said Melay.

The body was later taken to the Bintulu Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Melay added that this was Belaga’s first fatal accident for the year.