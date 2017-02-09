Probe into boat tragedy completed – CP

KINARUT: Police have recorded statements from all the 20 Chinese tourists who survived the tragedy of the catamaran capsize in Pulau Mengalum on January 28.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said apart from the 20 survivors, police had also taken down statements from witnesses involved in the case.

“We have also completed our investigation pertaining to the case,” he said without elaborating further on the investigation.

Ramli said this during his visit to the General Operation Force headquarters in Kinarut here yesterday.

On Jan 28, a catamaran carrying 28 tourists and three crewmen capsized about an hour after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty to Mengalum Island around 9am.

The boat was scheduled to arrive some two hours but never made it to its destination as it was believed hit by strong waves due to bad weather some eight nautical miles out.

Following the incident, a search and rescue operation was mounted by the relevant authorities and managed to rescue 20 of the tourists

Four of the tourists were found dead while another four, including a 10-year-old child, are still missing.

The boat skipper and one of his crewmen were rescued by fishermen off Kudat on Sunday morning, while the second crewman is among the missing tourists.