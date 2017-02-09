Sabah 

Restaurant owner compounded RM15,000 for illegal water connection

The tank used for storing the water from the illegal connection.

TAWAU: A 42-year-old restaurant owner was compounded RM15,000 after illegal water supply connection was detected at his premises at Jalan Masjid here yesterday.

Tawau Water Department engineer Ishar Hamka Ismail said the illegal connection was made directly from the main water supply pipe without using any water meter at the restaurant. Hence, the restaurant owner was compounded under Section 49 (b) of Water Supply Enactment 2003.

Ishar Hamka said the restaurant owner also failed to produce any document pertaining to any water meter used in the restaurant which essentially meant that the restaurant did not possess any valid water meter.

He said this to the media after carrying out Ops Bazir at various restaurants at 11 am yesterday.

“During the operation, we seized all the hardware and the water tank used for the illegal water. The loss of revenue from the illegal water connection is estimated at about RM4,000. A police report was also lodged on the same day,” he added.

For any complaints on water theft or water leakages, contact the Tawau Water Department’s Hotline at 019 535 4600.

