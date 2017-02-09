Sabahs records highest drop in fatal accidents

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded the highest percentage of drop in the number of fatal accidents in the country.

Road Safety Department (RSD) director Herdiansah Abd Karim said that in a span of five years from 2012 to 2016, Sabah recorded a drastic drop of 18.73 per cent.

“For road accidents, Sabah recorded 17,446 cases in 2012 compared to 17,298 cases last year, marking a drop of 0.86 per cent.

“And as for fatal road accidents, 450 cases were recorded in 2012 and 379 cases in 2016, a drop of 71 cases (18.73 per cent),” he said, quoting statistic sources from the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP).

He was speaking to the media during a briefing on the State’s road safety performance for the past five years.

He also disclosed that the index of fatal accidents for every 10,000 registered vehicles in Sabah also showed improvement, where 2012 saw an index of 4.38 which dropped to 2.98 last year, showing an annual decline of 0.28 per cent.

At this rate, he added, it can be foreseen that Sabah will be able to record only two fatal cases for every 10,000 registered vehicles, by the year 2020.

“This is the result of hardwork of all parties, especially road users as the drop in statistics showed that road users in this State understood all the road safety messages delivered.

“We hope to see the declining (in figures) trend will continue until we complete the Road Safety Plan in 2020, and beyond,” he said.

RSD, added Herdiansah, together with other agencies also contributed to Sabah’s performance through its numerous programmes.