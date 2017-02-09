Schools told to enhance cooperation with authorities to fight drug menace

SINTOK: All schools have been urged to enhance cooperation with the Police, National Anti-Drug Agency and the Health Ministry to fight drug abuse involving students.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said such a measure would ensure full attention given for primary and secondary school students.

“They need help from all quarters, not just at school level, but also at home and their neighbourhood,” he said after closing the International Convention on Theory and Applied Counselling at Universiti Utara Malaysia here today.

Mahdzir said the ministry would also allow the relevant authorities to conduct random urine tests at schools should there be reports from State Education Departments, especially at certain ‘hotspots’. – Bernama