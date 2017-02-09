Business 

Serba Dinamik among top active after debut on Main Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) was among the top most active stocks yesterday following  its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia at RM1.53, a premium of three sen over its initial public offering (IPO) price.

The stock which closed at RM1.52 per share yesterday, saw more than

66.02 million shares being traded.

Its public issue of 26.7 million shares was oversubscribed by 4.96 times and there were 10,017 applications for 159.0 million shares for these reserved shares.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the company said out of the RM600 million in proceeds, about RM407 million would go to the company and the rest would be utilised for expansion of business and operational facilities, repayment of borrowings while the rese

would go to the existing shareholders.

It said the company’s pre-tax profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 stood at RM48.38 million and revenue at RM511.51 million, driven by operation and maintenance business, followed by the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning operations. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of