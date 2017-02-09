Serba Dinamik among top active after debut on Main Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) was among the top most active stocks yesterday following its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia at RM1.53, a premium of three sen over its initial public offering (IPO) price.

The stock which closed at RM1.52 per share yesterday, saw more than

66.02 million shares being traded.

Its public issue of 26.7 million shares was oversubscribed by 4.96 times and there were 10,017 applications for 159.0 million shares for these reserved shares.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the company said out of the RM600 million in proceeds, about RM407 million would go to the company and the rest would be utilised for expansion of business and operational facilities, repayment of borrowings while the rese

would go to the existing shareholders.

It said the company’s pre-tax profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 stood at RM48.38 million and revenue at RM511.51 million, driven by operation and maintenance business, followed by the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning operations. — Bernama