Sibu, Kuching, Samarahan to battle for SAG title

KUCHING: The Sarawak Aquatics Centre in Petra Jaya will turn into a hive of activity as Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) return to defend their crown in the 44th Sarawak Age Group (SAG) Swimming Championship this weekend.

Sasa will be represented by 29 swimmers and they will face a strong challenge from last year’s runners-up Kuching Amateur Swimming Association (Kasa) 2010 who as usual are fielding a strong team of 77 swimmers in the three-day meet.

However, Kota Samarahan Amateur Swimming Association (Kotas), third last year, cannot be ignored as they are expected to parade 87 swimmers with a few Sukma swimmers in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa) are sending 23 while Bintulu Amateur Swimming Association (Basa) have eight and Limbang Amateur Swimming Association (Lasa) are sending nine.

A total of 1,627 entries have been received for the meet sanctioned by Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) and organised by Kotas.

Categories to be contested are Boys/Girls Group 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 while events include freestyle for 50m,100m, 200m 400m 800m and 1,500m, breaststroke for 50m, 100m and 200m, butterfly for 50m, 100m and 200m as well as backstroke for 50m, 100m and 200m.

Apart from that, there are the 200m individual medley, 400m individual medley, 4x50m medley relay and 4x100m medley relay.

The competition will serve as a platform to unearth new swimming talents and also a selection ground for swimmers to represent Sarawak at the 53rd Malaysia Invitational National Age Group Swimming Championship in Malacca from March 9-12.