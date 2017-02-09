Singapore moves to conduct AES for domestic HSR

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has appointed AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and its team of specialist consultants to conduct the Advanced Engineering Study (AES) for the complete design of the High Speed Rail (HSR) infrastructure within Singapore.

In a statement yesterday, the LTA said that this includes providing architectural, civil, electrical, mechanical and other design services required for the Jurong East Terminus, tunnels, and the bridge across the Straits of Johor.

AECOM and its team of consultants were selected through a highly competitive tender process, it added.

The LTA said they had extensive experience in HSR projects internationally, including in the planning and design of the Beijing South HSR Station in China, the High Speed 2 railway in the United Kingdom, and the West Kowloon Terminus for the Express Rail Link in Hong Kong.

AECOM Singapore has a strong track record in Singapore as well, having worked with LTA to design the Circle Line, Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, and the Tuas West Extension.

AECOM Singapore is also currently carrying out an engineering consultancy study for the Rapid Transit System Link between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR is a strategic project between the governments of Malaysia and Singapore that aims to facilitate seamless travel between the two capital cities and enhance business linkages, while bringing the people of both countries closer.

The 350-km line will have eight stations, including Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, cutting travel time to 90 minutes.

The HSR is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2026.

Both governments have appointed MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd and the LTA respectively to implement the project. — Bernama