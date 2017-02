KUCHING: The Sarawak Hockey Association are conducting a selection trial for boys aged 16 and under to represent Sarawak at the National U16 Hockey Championship in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah from March 18-25.

Interested players can attend the trial at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium along Jalan Padungan on Feb 18 (Saturday) from 8am to 12pm.

They can either contact coaches Murthy at 016-3693029 or Sunil Roy at 016-8666609 for more details.