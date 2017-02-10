I’m willing to give back state’s rights if they were taken, says Najib

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said if over the years, there had been erosion of Sarawak’s state rights by the federal government, he is willing to give it back to Sarawak.

“In the process of implementation of MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), if we have inadvertently taken the rights of Sarawak, I am willing to consider giving it back to Sarawak. But it it subject to interpretation and discussion that is currently going on between the state and the federal government.

“It is a very friendly discussion and hopefully we will arrive at an understanding that will reflect the wish of the Sarawak people as well as ensuring that the federal government will also be a strong partner of the state government,” said Najib during the press conference at the Tanjong Datu by-election media centre following the opening of Medan Selera Lundu here today.

On the latest updates of devolution of power, Najib said five different committees have been formed to discuss five different areas.

“Discussions are currently ongoing and they will report back to the chief minister and myself and we will decide. There is no immediate time frame because it is complex. Anything to do with agreements is always complex,” said Najib who visited Lundu to campaign for BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

Citing the examples of more teachers and doctors for Sarawak as well as administrative empowerment of some ministries such as welfare, he said these were the result of the first phase discussion of devolution of power.

The second phase, he said, has been initiated but as it involved legal interpretation, the process would take time.

On giving more oil and gas royalty to Sarawak, Najib said the federal government has some ideas to give more revenue to Sarawak.

“We are looking at the revenue position of Sarawak. We have some ideas how we can help Sarawak. We have looked at some creative ways of helping Sarawak which are still being discussed.

“I am in no position to reveal. When the time comes, we will see how we can help Sarawak get more revenue,” said Najib.