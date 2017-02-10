Bangladesh orders work begin at proposed Rohingya island

DHAKA: Bangladesh has ordered construction to start at a desolate island where it wants to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees, an official said yesterday, despite warnings the site is uninhabitable.

The move comes as Human Rights Watch described as ‘ridiculous’ claims by Bangladesh that shifting the Rohingya to a barren island prone to monsoonal flooding would improve their living conditions.

Bangladesh is seeking international support for its plan to relocate the Rohingya to Thengar Char in the Bay of Bengal, an idea that caused outcry when first mooted in 2015.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina deployed an aide to the remote island Wednesday, who ordered construction begin on a jetty, helipad and visitor facilities, the government official overseeing administration of Thengar Char told AFP.

“He asked that those structures were built promptly, so visitors could have easier access to the island,” said Rezaul Karim, the official who accompanied the prime minister’s aide to Thengar Char, told AFP. — AFP