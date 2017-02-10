BN colours flying high over Lundu

A young worker sorts out banners in the BN Women and Youth Operation Centre which has been set up in Lundu town. The racial composition for Tanjong Datu constituency for last year’s May 7 state election. Sayid Adris BN flags and posters of Jamilah and Abang Johari are flying high as far as the eye can see at Kampung Stunggang.

LUNDU: Barisan Nasional (BN) flags as well as banners and posters of its Tanjong Datu by-election candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and that of Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg are seen flying all over Lundu town and in villages within the vicinity.

By way of comparison, not a single poster or banner of the opposition candidates—Johnny Aput of State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) or Rapelson Richard Hamit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru)—has been spotted.

Contrasting with last week, the town is buzzing with activities even in the late afternoon. Coffee shops are filled with customers especially those from Kuching, to the delight coffee shop operator Chong Boon Kian.

Since Monday, it has been a constant ‘full house’ at his coffee shop especially in the morning.

“It is good to have the by-election. It helps to boost our business here in Lundu. Since Monday, the number of customers has increased quite a bit. Many of them are from Kuching,” Chong told The Borneo Post on Wednesday.

On normal campaigning days after nomination, business has increased by 30 per cent. When VIPs such as Abang Johari and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak visit the scenic town, he expects his business to surge by at least 50 per cent.

Customers patronising his coffee shop yesterday were all in a jovial and enthusiastic mood. They are proud of the racial unity in the area and proudly proclaim their acceptance of those from other cultures and races. This was the first topic they mention to people from outside Lundu such as journalists covering the by-election.

“We (locals) are made up of the Malay, Iban, Chinese and Bidayuh. And we have lived harmoniously since time immemorial. This is what we are and what we are proud of,” said Kampung Seling resident Sayid Adris, 72.

Sayid, who has a Heng Hua wife, started pointing out his friends sitting around his table who have married women from other races.

“There are many inter-racial marriages in Lundu. And we accept each other like our own. We don’t isolate ourselves from other races,” he said.

Sayid was very vocal of his support for Jamilah and said that he was also campaigning for her in his village.

“Regardless of what race we are, we are all supportive of Datuk Jamilah. Why? Because of Tok Nan’s (former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) rural policy.

The urban areas are already well developed and Tok Nan has noticed that the rural areas need development. I support Jamilah because I support Adenan,” he said.

Another customer who wanted to be known as Mu’az said he believed that the majority for Jamilah will be less than that garnered by Adenan in last year’s May 7 state election.

His reason being that for BN supporters, it will be a guaranteed win for Jamilah and many might not turn out to vote on Feb 18 due to complacency.

On the electoral atmosphere, Mu’az said there has been a lack of it in Lundu town despite the sea of flags, banners and posters erected by BN.

“Compare to the last state election, there is not much of the electoral atmosphere until now for this by-election.

I think it is because people are still mourning for Tok Nan.

I also think the BN campaign is not as aggressive as during the last state election because BN is confident of winning,” he said.

Unlike Mu’az, another customer who is a voter by the name of Man said “election is in the air”.

“The BN campaign has been quite aggressive. I saw some opposition people trying to campaign in the town area. But I don’t know which one is the candidate,” Man said.

He was also quick to point out that until now, the opposition has yet to come out with any posters or banners.

“It looks like they are not taking the by-election seriously,” he opined.

He said the by-election has been one of the topics discussed whenever he and his friends sat down together to have a coffee or for a break.

“We talk about the issues of both the ruling coalition and the opposition. As BN supporters, we believe that the legacy of Tok Nan must be continued. It is very important to us, especially the autonomy rights of Sarawak.

“For the opposition, I heard that they are playing up the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land issue. This issue will not affect BN as a whole because it only involves a specific area,” Man said.