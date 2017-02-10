‘BN Youth to ensure 70 pct voter turnout’

LUNDU: State Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth chief Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof says it is a challenge to retain the 70 per cent voter turnout recorded in the last state election in the coming Tanjong Datu by-election.

Works Minister and Petra Jaya MP, however, said the BN Youth Wing will go all out to make sure voters in Tanjong Datu turn up in big numbers to maintain that figure and even improve it.

“It is now our objective to not just retain the constituency but also maintain the turnout at 70 per cent, if not make it higher,” he told a press conference before chairing a state BN Youth meeting at the PBB Youth and Women operations centre here yesterday.

Fadillah said BN and PBB could not afford to be complacent even though Tanjong Datu had been a stronghold of the ruling coalition.

“We want to see voters coming in big numbers on Feb 18 to cast their votes. If possible, we want to maintain it at 70 per cent like what happened during the last state election.”

Tanjong Datu registered a 70.1 per cent voter turnout in the 2016 state election.

On another note, Fadillah pointed out that various development projects worth RM1 billion would eventually be taking place in Tanjong Datu.

Among the major ones, he elaborated, are the Telok Melano-Sematan road which is part of the Pan Borneo Highway and the proposed Jambatan Rambungan.

On the proposed bridge, he said the project was in the tender process and the ministry was looking forward to getting the tender out by this year.

“A consultant has been appointed to do the design. Once the bridge is implemented, accessibility will be enhanced.

“The journey between Lundu and Kuching will take a little over an hour. Tanjong Datu will become a tourism centre.”

He urged the people to give a big mandate to BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, saying their votes for her would reflect their continued support for the current state leadership under Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Team Tok Nan (the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) continues on with Team Abg Jo now, and Team Abg Jo will continue the commitment of Tok Nan.”

Meanwhile, Fadillah said all BN Youth components would be moving to the ground to understand the problems faced by the people so as to help seek solutions to them.

“We will be divided into teams to meet people of various villages in Tanjong Datu.

“This is also to ensure that our people will give a big mandate to our candidate.”

Tanjong Datu seat fell vacant following the passing of Adenan on Jan 11.

Jamilah is in a three-cornered fight for the Feb 18 by-election with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit and State Reform Party Sarawak’s Johnny Aput.