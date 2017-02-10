Carrying on Tok Nan’s legacy

BN pledges to continue Adenan’s mission in 17-point Tanjong Datu by-election manifesto

LUNDU: The state Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday launched its 17-point manifesto entitled ‘Together We Will Carry On Tok’s Legacy’ for Tanjong Datu by-election.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg led leaders of its component parties PBB, SUPP, SPDP and PRS as well as the family of the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to read out the 17 points in the manifesto during the launch at Lundu Community Hall.

Acknowledging Adenan’s contribution to Sarawak, Abang Johari, who is Chief Minister, said BN came up with the manifesto to continue Adenan’s efforts and concern for the betterment of the state.

“We are Tok Nan’s Team except that the captain has changed. I will continue the effort which he had left behind,” he said.

He announced that continuing the quest for Sarawak’s rights is on top of the list in the manifesto.

“Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) was with us in Kuching today (yesterday). He gave the assurance that the federal government will listen to what we want. We will pursue the negotiation between the state and the federal government within the context of constitution as enshrined by Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he stressed.

Pointing out that the whole process would not be fast, he assured that “we have our system to claim back our rights”.

As such, he asked for the voters in Tanjong Datu to give BN the mandate to allow the ruling coalition to continue its negotiation with the federal government on the matter.

Abang Johari narrated the achievements of Adenan and promised that development projects such as Lundu District Development Masterplan to develop Lundu and Sematan into a prime tourism destination for Sarawak would be continued.

He also assured that infrastructure projects such as for water, electricity and road would continue despite Adenan’s demise, adding that RM4 million had been allocated to connect 16 longhouses to the main grid.

“Development projects worth RM863.2 million are in store for Tanjong Datu. Some have been implemented while others are in planning stage,” he said.

He said Adenan’s widow Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu has been fielded as BN candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election to continue Adenan’s plan for the area.

At the press conference after the launch, Abang Johari called on voters in the constituency to turn out in full force on Feb 18 to vote for Jamilah.

“We have a lot of plans for Tanjong Datu. We want to continue what have been left behind by Tok Nan. Come and vote for our candidate Jamilah to endorse the plan left behind by Tok Nan,” he exhorted.

Jamilah is expected to retain Tanjong Dato for BN in a three-cornered fight with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit and State Reform Party’s Johnny Aput.

The points in the manifesto are as follows:

1. To continue the quest for Sarawak’s rights

2. To safeguard the security of the people against encroachment by illegal immigrants

4. To preserve peace and harmony among the people

5. To protect rights of NCR landowners

6. To conserve and protect the pristine environment

7. To care for the welfare of the less fortunate

8. To provide more affordable and low-cost housing

9. To accelerate the provision of roads, water, electricity and telecommunication

10. To improve and expand the coverage of health services

11. To encourage more participation and create opportunities for women on socio-economic activities

12. To harness the potential of youth and increase opportunities for them through 1Malaysia Youth City (1MYC)

13. To promote and provide technical education through Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs)

14. To recognise Chinese education and to provide assistance to Chinese schools

15. To adopt English as the second official language of Sarawak, alongside Bahasa Malaysia

16. To provide more and better business premises for entrepreneurs

17. To transform Lundu and Sematan into a major tourist destination in Sarawak

Before reading the above, Abang Johari pledged to continue all the policies of Adenan, who passed away on Jan 11.

“Tok Nan implemented a lot of policies, more than 53 of them.”