Fined for trespassing into a hall to sleep

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday fined a man RM1,000, in default, one month’s jail for trespassing into a multipurpose hall to sleep.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun passed the sentence after Masrinhy Masazing, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 448 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

The unrepresented accused committed the offence on December 31 last year around 6am at the hall in Tuaran.

The caretaker of the hall, Ronnie, saw the accused sleeping inside when he came in around 9am on the same date.

Ronnie also cut some of the wires in the hall and went into the hall through the back door.

The front and back doors were also damaged by the accused.

In mitigation, he pleaded for a lenient sentence, stating that he has a wife who is currently at the hospital.

As his wife is from West Malaysia, the accused told the court that no one else could take care of her.

In a similar case yesterday, a 27-year-old man was jailed for six months by the Magistrate’s Court here for trespassing into a restaurant.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie passed the sentence on Rezally Ramatan after he pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to six months or RM3,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at Mr Old Farm Restaurant in City Park here on February 1.

Based on the facts of the case, a storekeeper found the accused breaking the restaurant’s window.

The complainant called the police and the accused who tried to escape was caught on the same day.

Further investigation revealed that the restaurant was no longer in operation for about a year and was also locked.

The accused went to the restaurant and tried to take down the aluminium window frames.

He also had broken some lights and sinks in the premises.

In another court, a man was jailed for seven months for possessing 0.08 gram of syabu.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus made the decision on Vitalis Kuibin who admitted to having committed an offence under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The indictment carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, on conviction.

He was caught committing the offence in front of a grocery store at a village in Jalan Papar Lama, Penampang on December 23, 2016.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Rasydan Jasni and ASP Sabrina Jinius prosecuted in the cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a man claimed trial to molesting a woman.

Shamri Ayong was charged under Section 354 of the same Act which provides for a maximum jail term of ten years or a fine or whipping, or any two combined, upon conviction.

Shamri was accused of committing the offence February 2 this year at around 2.30pm in Sepanggar.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Rasydan Jasni offered the accused a bail of RM8,000 while counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin, who acted for the accused, prayed for a lower sum to be imposed on his client.

In applying for the lower sum, Azhier told the court that the accused is a bus driver who only earns RM860 per month.

Azhier added that the accused has a wife who is unemployed and they have rental fees to pay.

The court fixed February 28 for case management and granted the accused RM2,500 bail along with two local sureties.

The court also disallowed the accused from making any contact with the victim.