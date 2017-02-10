Hindu devotees celebrate Thaipusam in devotion, piety

KUALA LUMPUR: Hindu devotees throughout the country celebrated Thaipusam with religious ceremonies in a merry environment including at the Sri Subramaniyar Swamy Temple at the Batu Caves, here yesterday.

They assembled at the temple located in a hilly area for prayers and to perform various religious rituals.

Also present to witness the event at the religious centre which was crowded were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MIC president who is also the Health Minister, Datuk M. Saravanan and Deputy Education Minister Datuk P Kamalanathan.

A kavadi procession was also among the main attractions at the ceremony yesterday with some visitors coming with their heads shaved bald and barefooted. Shortly after arrival, Ahmad Zahid who was wearing an ivory white kurta was garlanded and a gold-coloured sash was placed on his shoulder by the chairman of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple committee, Tan Sri R Nadarajah. — Bernama